Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853682 ISIN: JP3258000003 Ticker-Symbol: KIR 
Tradegate
28.02.20
15:12 Uhr
17,700 Euro
+0,200
+1,14 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,300
18,000
09:05
17,400
18,100
09:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KIRIN HOLDINGS
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD17,700+1,14 %