Stockholm, March 2, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Qlife Holding AB's shares (short name: QLIFE) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife") belongs to the health care sector and is the 6th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Qlife is a high-tech medical device company that seeks to revolutionize the clinical biomarker testing of whole blood by taking it out of the lab and into the homes of the people who needs it the most. Its main product, The Egoo Home System, is an integrated platform consisting of a small home device and disposable capsules, each of which tests for a specific biomarker. It provides a digital infrastructure for sharing the data with the patient's doctor, clinic or hospital via smartphone and computer. Qlife is headquartered in Helsingborg, Sweden. "Today is a big milestone for Qlife. Going public has been a journey that would not have been possible if not for the incredible, dedicated team behind Qlife," said Thomas Warthoe, CEO of Qlife. "I am humbled by the level of interest from investors who can see the same potential in Qlife as we do, and for how they want to help us help others. I am looking forward to developing the company together with my team, and create value for customers and investors. There is no doubt that the real journey has just begun." "We welcome Qlife to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We continue to see an inflow of innovative health care companies leveraging the Nasdaq First North Growth Market as a platform for growth, and we look forward to supporting Qlife on its continued journey as a publicly listed company." Qlife Holding AB has appointed G&W Fondkommission as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com