Geneva University Hospital in Switzerland to Use Sectra's Digital Pathology Solution for Full-scale Primary Diagnostics

LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a digital pathology contract with Geneva University Hospital (Hôpitaux Universitaires de Genève) in Switzerland. A digital workflow enables pathologists to review and collaborate around cases in a way that is not possible with a microscope. It reduces variation and increases efficiency in primary diagnostics, thereby improving areas such as cancer care.

Geneva University Hospital is the largest of five university hospitals in Switzerland and handles approximately 35,000 pathology examinations per year.

"The digital pathology solution from Sectra is easy to use. Its robustness is crucial since we use it for primary diagnostics and handle large volumes. The digital advantages and the possibilities for integrated diagnostics will enable us to meet future demands and continue to provide the best possible care for our patients," says Professor Laura Rubbia-Brandt, Head of the Pathology Department at Geneva University Hospital.

With digital images of tissue samples instead of physical glass slides, pathologists are able to instantly access and share current and historical images and information between departments and hospitals. The digital solution provides pathologists with assistance at critical decision points, such as grading or performing more precise measurements. It also enables image analysis, which in turn reduces variation and improves the precision of tasks such as cell counting. Digital access also facilitates second opinions, external reading resources, and specialist consultations.

The solution at Geneva University Hospital is integrated with the hospital's laboratory information system (LIS). This will provide pathologists with a complete overview of the patient history in one application and enables workflow orchestration to drive the reporting workflow according to sub-specialties, rules, and priorities. The solution's vendor-neutral approach also gave Geneva University Hospital the freedom to select the scanner vendor of their choice.

Sectra's pathology solution is part of its enterprise imaging offering. It provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs, and improves patient outcomes while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, breast imaging, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://www.sectra.com/medical/.

The contract between Geneva University Hospital and Sectra was signed during the third quarter of the fiscal year.

