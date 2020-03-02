

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L), a specialist insurer, reported Monday that its fiscal 2019 profit before tax plunged to $53.1 million from last year's $135.6 million. The prior year results have been restated.



Earnings per share declined to 17.2 cents from 41.6 cents a year ago. In pence terms, earnings per share fell to 13.5 pence from prior year's 31.2 pence.



The company noted that its profits were impacted by large catastrophe events, with $165 million reserved for Hurricane Dorian and Typhoons Faxai and Hagibis, in addition to $25 million of reduced fees and profit commissions.



Gross premiums written, however, grew to $4.03 billion from last year's $3.78 billion. Gross premiums written grew 8.1 percent in constant currency, despite disciplined action to reduce $200 million in underperforming lines.



Net premiums earned increased to $2.64 billion from $2.57 billion last year.



Further, the company announced that full-year dividend went up by 3.5 percent to 29.6 cents.



Looking ahead, Chief Executive Bronek Masojada said, 'In the short-term we will take advantage of the strong pricing momentum in our London Market business, navigate our way through the pricing challenges in reinsurance and continue to build our profitable Retail businesses. Our success in this will be reflected in our 2020 earnings.'



