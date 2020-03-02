St Kitts and Nevis Is the Fastest and Most Secure Route to Citizenship

LONDON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Security remains key to St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The statement was made by Prime Minister Timothy Harris during a recent press conference marking the fifth anniversary of the Team Unity administration. This is in light of the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), an investment channel under St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme, becoming the fastest route to second citizenship.

In December, the government announced plans to introduce biometric screening in 2020 as part of its continued efforts to strengthen security checks on all CBI applicants. The Programme's due diligence received full marks in the most recent CBI Index - an independent study released annually by the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine.

PM Harris said that all applicants under the St Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme "have to go through the most vigorous scrutiny and through all due diligence systems that are available to us, including the international criminal justice system, any database that is available, Interpol, the US government the UK government."

St Kitt and Nevis operates the oldest CBI Programme in the world, established in 1984. In 2018, PM Harris introduced the SGF as the most straightforward route to second citizenship, which required an investment of at least US$150,000. It is currently considered the best option for large families and quicker than other investment options, with processing completed within 60 days when coupled with the optional Accelerated Application Process (AAP) feature.

Although residence in St Kitts and Nevis is not required, Foreign Minister Mark Brantley highly recommends new citizens to visit the islands. "My invitation is that every single family that holds our citizenship should come and visit […] We are an incredibly beautiful place and I feel that if people come and they actually experience it, [and] it will encourage them to play more of a role [in our economy]."

Les Khan, Head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, believes that one particular attraction point for high-net-worth individuals is the global mobility advantage that come with a St Kitts and Nevis citizenship. Economic citizens of this twin-island nation can travel visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival to almost 160 destinations, including South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, several Middle Eastern countries, most of Europe and the Americas.

