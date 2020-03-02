NEX Exchange (NEXX) Admission of Security to Trading 02-March-2020 / 07:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security will be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 02/03/2020. Name of Security: Dozens Savings Plc 5% Secured Bonds March 2021 ISIN: GB00BKTHLZ38 Symbol: DS07 EMS: 1 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7858 1655 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 49767 EQS News ID: 987007 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2020 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)