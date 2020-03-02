Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQR0 ISIN: CA75943L1058 Ticker-Symbol: EIY2 
Tradegate
02.03.20
09:45 Uhr
0,165 Euro
+0,010
+6,13 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RELAY MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELAY MEDICAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,161
0,169
09:49
0,157
0,170
09:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RELAY MEDICAL
RELAY MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RELAY MEDICAL CORP0,165+6,13 %