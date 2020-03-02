Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size to Hit USD 85.72 Billion by 2026; Rising Preference for Eco-friendly Products to Stimulate Innovation and Boost PPE Market, Says Fortune Business Insights

- Key Companies Profiled are Bullard, Lakeland Inc., Towa Corporation, TenCate Fabrics, Rock Fall (UK) Ltd, Gateway Safety, Inc., Blue Eagle, COFRA S.r.l., Avon Protection, TEIJIN LIMITED, Radians, Inc., DuPont, & more

PUNE, India, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market size is projected to reach USD 85.72 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Rising rate of accidents in the construction sector is likely to propel this market in the forthcoming years, as per the new Fortune Business Insights report, titled "PPE Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Head Protection {Safety Helmets & Hard Hats, and Bump Caps}, Eye & Face Protection {Safety Spectacles, Safety Goggles, Welding Shields, Face Shields, Head Gear}, Hearing Protection {Cap Mounted Earmuffs, Ear Plugs, Hearing Bands}, Protective Clothing {Flame Retardant Apparel, Chemical Defending Garment, High Visibility Clothing, and Others}, Respiratory Protection {SCBA - Fire Service, SCBA - Industrial, APR - Disposable, and Emergency Escape Devices}, Fall Protection {Soft Goods, Hard Goods, Full Body Harness, Rescue Kits, and Body Belts}, Protective Footwear, Hand Protection, and Others), By Application (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical, Transportation, and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026". Construction activities are surging across the globe and the global construction industry is expanding at a furious pace.

A recent research report by Oxford Economics found that the world construction industry value will reach $15.5 trillion by 2030. However, this rise has come at a cost in the form of frequent accidents and injuries occurring at construction sites. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), nearly 10% of construction workers are injured at construction sites, with the majority of them caused by falls and low-quality of protective gear they wear. In light of such statistics, the demand for PPE is expected to spike in the coming decade and drive the personal protective equipment market trends. According to the report, the value of this market stood at USD 48.97 billion in 2018.

The report further provides the following;

Comprehensive segmentation of the market and a surgical analysis of the individual segments;

In-depth research into the various market drivers, trends, and challenges;

A detailed assessment of the competitive dynamics shaping the market; and

An exhaustive study of the regional developments influencing the market.

List of Best Players Covered in the Personal Protective Equipment Market Research Report are;

Bullard

Lakeland Inc.

Towa Corporation

TenCate Fabrics

Rock Fall (UK) Ltd

Gateway Safety, Inc.

Blue Eagle

Mallcom ( India ) Limited

) Limited COFRA S.r.l.

Avon Protection

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Acme Safetywears Limited

TEIJIN LIMITED

Radians, Inc.

DuPont

Alpha ProTech



Market Trend



Introduction of Sustainable Equipment to Fuel the Market

The move toward sustainability is gathering steam worldwide and its influence has trickled down to multiple industries and sectors. The PPE market growth is set to get bolstered by the incorporation of eco-friendly materials in various protective gears, especially industrial headgears. For instance, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA), the US-based safety products maker, has developed the V-Gard GREEN Hard Hat that has 95% bio-based materials and has been certified as 'Bio-based' by the US Department of Agriculture. Made primarily from sugarcane-derived ethanol, these helmets are engineered from Green High Density Polyethylene (GHDPE), a biopolymer. Thus, when discarded, headgears of this variety can be disposed of without causing much harm to the environment.

Regional Analysis

High Incidence of Workplace Accidents to Accelerate the Market in North America

North America is poised to dominate the personal protective equipment market share, as the region generated a revenue of USD 17.86 billion in 2018. The main driving force for this region is the considerably high incidence of workplace fatalities. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that approximately 150,000 construction site injuries occur each year in the country. As a result, awareness regarding occupational safety and security is steadily rising in the region, which augurs well for the PPE market demand.

Strict implementation of quality standards for workplace equipment will propel the market in Europe, the personal protective equipment market report states. On the other hand, the accelerated pace of industrialization and urbanization in India, China, and Vietnam will drive the market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape



Portfolio Diversification Activities to Spur Market Competition

Exciting strategies are being adopted by players that are fostering a period of rapid growth for this market, according to the personal protective equipment analysis. One of these strategies is the partial or total acquisition of smaller participants by big players to diversify their portfolio and expand their market outreach.

Industry Developments:

August 2019 : 3M , the Minnesota -based MNC, announced the sale of its ballistic protection division to Avon Rubber, the British respiratory protective gear manufacturer. This move will aid Avon broaden its PPE offerings and strengthen its market position.



, the -based MNC, announced the sale of its ballistic protection division to Avon Rubber, the British respiratory protective gear manufacturer. This move will aid broaden its PPE offerings and strengthen its market position. May 2019 : Fluid Inside, the Canadian helmet technologist, was taken over by the Swedish helmet specialist MIPS. The acquisition would allow MIPS to integrate its products with Fluid's technology and develop offerings that manage both rotational and linear motions.

