AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAZ) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2020 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 28/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.5521 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1000 CODE: PRAZ ISIN: LU2089238112 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAZ Sequence No.: 49789 EQS News ID: 987071 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2020 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)