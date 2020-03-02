AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAU) AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 28/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.8578 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1000 CODE: PRAU ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU Sequence No.: 49792 EQS News ID: 987077 End of Announcement EQS News Service

