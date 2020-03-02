AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAJ) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 28/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2197.0636 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 666000 CODE: PRAJ ISIN: LU2089238385 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAJ Sequence No.: 49791 EQS News ID: 987075 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 02, 2020 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)