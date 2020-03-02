AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 28/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.4802 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18246548 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 49769 EQS News ID: 987031 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2020 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)