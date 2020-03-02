

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RKKPF.PK), a healthcare provider in Germany, said its Board of Management and Supervisory Board will review the bidding documentation from Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, and issue their detailed comments pursuant to the Acquisition and Takeover Act. The company noted that the Board of Management was hitherto not involved.



On Friday, Asklepios informed RHÖN-KLINIKUM that it intends to offer the shareholders of RHÖN a voluntary public takeover bid for all outstanding shares in return for payment of a sum in the amount of 18.00 euros per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RHOEN-KLINIKUM-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de