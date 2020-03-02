Mindtree Appoints Dayapatra Nevatia as the Chief Operating Officer

An industry veteran, to help accelerate growth at the global technology consulting and services company

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced that it has appointed Dayapatra Nevatia as the Chief Operating Officer of the company effective Monday, March 2, 2020. In this new role Dayapatra will support the company into its next phase of growth. He will be based in Bangalore, India.

"We are excited to welcome Dayapatra to the Mindtree family. His vast industry experience along with proven track record will be a definite asset to Mindtree as we continue to stride on the journey of customer-centric growth," said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD, Mindtree. "This appointment is a testimony of the Company's focus on its leadership expansion across the globe."

Dayapatra holds decades of industry experience and joins Mindtree from Accenture where he was the MD and Director of Delivery for Advanced Technology Centers in India. He led the delivery for the entire portfolio spanning across system integration, digital, application outsourcing, infrastructure, and security services across industry groups.

He holds a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering and a masters' degree in management studies.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 300+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 18 countries and over 40 offices across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

For more information, contact:

INDIA

Tanuja Singh

Mindtree Ltd

+91-9741000266

Tanuja.Singh@mindtree.com



UNITED STATES

Erik Arvidson

Matter

+978-518-4542

mindtree@matternow.com



EUROPE

Edward Stevenson

Hotwire

+44-783-459-7877

Edward.Stevenson@hotwireglobal.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097753/Dayapatra_Nevatia_COO_Mindtree.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg