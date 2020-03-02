AvaTrade Rolls Out MetaTrader 5

The globally regulated broker added to its wide range of platform MetaTrader 5, the powerful platform for Foreign Exchange markets

DUBLIN, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaTrade, the leading forex and CFD broker, is proud to announce the release of MetaTrader 5, adding to an already extensive range of trading platforms, such as the cutting edge AvaTradeGO mobile app, DupliTrade, AvaOptions and more. The latest addition propels one of the sector's oldest and most trusted companies into the realm of bonds, shares, vanilla options and other asset classes.

MetaTrader 5 is more advanced than its predecessor, easier to use and offers a wider choice of assets. And yet, the platform maintains the same basic layout of MetaTrader 4, thus shortening familiarisation time to nearly zero.

MetaTrader 5 offers an almost unlimited number of shares, bonds, options and futures to MetaTrader 4's traditional offering of over 1,200 forex pairs, cryptos and CFDs. It has a new and improved interface, two new order types, an economic calendar, EA compatibility and powerful EA testing environment - all in a multi-lingual platform for maximum convenience.

"MetaTrader 5 is placing AvaTrade at the forefront of online trading," states Mr. Dáire Ferguson, CEO of AvaTrade. "We believe in endless possibilities and providing our clients with the best of the best, that is why this MetaTrader 5 launch is so exciting, as it correlates perfectly with the trading environment, we wish to provide our clients".

Find out more about AvaTrade at https://www.avatrade.com/trading-platforms/metatrader-5

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade, a regulated, award-winning forex and CFD broker, was founded in 2006 and offers over 1000 financial instruments, on top of a full suite of leading trading platforms, including a cutting-edge mobile app, AvaTradeGO. Clients enjoy personal account managers, a comprehensive collection of educational material and multi-lingual client support. AvaTrade accommodates to traders of all levels and further ensures secured trading with advanced encryption and fully segregated accounts. AvaTrade is regulated across ninth jurisdictions and was recently awarded the 2020's Most Regulated Broker Award by one of the world's leading business publications - The European.

