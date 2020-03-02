Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 Ticker-Symbol: IDVA 
Düsseldorf
02.03.20
08:30 Uhr
21,080 Euro
+0,780
+3,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,020
21,400
11:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2020 | 10:05
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per February 29, 2020

On February 29, 2020, net asset value was SEK 240 per share.

The closing price on February 28, 2020, was SEK 222.00 for the Class A shares and SEK 216.30 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, March 2, 2020

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Attachment

  • Substansvarde_200302_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7fce3348-4aea-4bfb-bda5-384c53a066a2)
INDUSTRIVAERDEN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)