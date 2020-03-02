AlchemLife Leads in Scientific Phytotherapy

GENEVA, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A pioneer in plant-based, natural health solutions for decades, AlchemLife has discovered nature-based support using proprietary PhytoAdvance plant extraction methods. Their "farm to pharmacy" approach harvests the "phyto-active" ingredients from nature's most trusted sources, creating the ideal synergistic composition.

Evolved by nature, harvested by AlchemLife, and clinically tested, their offerings combine the art of traditional medicine with the science of clinical methodology.

For millennia, mankind lived and healed naturally. Then, scientific progress slowly moved us away from nature. For all its promise and benefits, modern medicine immersed us in a synthetic world.

Our break with nature was only a century or two ago - not long in Earth's terms - but today, our food has more preservatives than nutrients, our medicines more chemicals than cures, our bodies more drugs than immunity.

From the first synthetic medicines, to the first pesticides, to the first food additives, each represents a step away from a time when healers looked to the land for relief from disease.

AlchemLife's natural healthcare solutions are clinically tested and free from the side effects associated with conventional pharmaceuticals. Their PhytoAdvance Technology is an end-to-end, "farm to pharmacy" method of plant extraction inspired by ancient understandings of traditional medicine. AlchemLife solutions offer natural relief and symptom support for a variety of ailments including cold and flu, joint stiffness and pain. AlchemLife serves customers across three continents - North America, Europe, and Asia - to stay naturally healthy for life.

"Tested and Proven - Naturally"

Discover PhytoRelief

A natural supplement for supporting immune function and protecting the respiratory tract. It contains a unique blend of concentrated plant actives of GingerG321, TurmericG311 and PomegranateG331 which have been used for centuries in traditional herbal medicinal systems to provide effective relief from symptoms such as common cold, cough and sore/itchy throat. These ingredients strengthen the immune system by activating the lysozyme production to create a natural defence barrier.

And FlexiQule…

Provides ground breaking natural joint support, featuring a unique blend of concentrated Indian Frankincense (Boswellia Phytoextract) and Ginger, in a formulation with enhanced bioavailability. Boswellia and Ginger are natural, powerful and safe ingredients that have been used to support joint health for centuries in traditional herbal medicinal systems.

AlchemLife, naturally healthy for life!

