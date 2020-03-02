DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice
London, March 2
DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice
DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW)
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN: DE000A2YNZ16
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 2000m
Description: 0.05%, due 29. September 2034
Offer price: 99.462%
Other offer terms: Payment 4. Februar 2020, denoms 1k/1k, soft bullet
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Denominations: 1k/1k
Maturity 29. September 2034
Stabilisation:
Stabilising Manager(s): JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley
Stabilisation Coordinator: DZ BANK AG
Stabilisation period commences 04.03.2020
Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the
proposed end on: issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent
permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.
