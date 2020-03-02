PR NdegC2945C STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares -- Period from Feb 24, 2020 to Feb 28, 2020 AMSTERDAM -- March 2, 2020 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board. STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between February 24, 2020 to February 28, 2020 (the "Period"), of 221,470 ordinary shares (equal to 0.02% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 23.5436 and for an overall price of EUR 5,214,193.27. Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form. Transactions in Period Weighted Market on average which the Number of purchase price shares were Dates of share per share Total amount bought (MIC transaction purchased (EUR) paid (EUR) code) --------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- ------------- Feb 24, 2020 50,000 26.2677 1,313,385.00 XPAR --------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- ------------- Feb 25, 2020 90,000 21.1211 1,900,899.00 XPAR --------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- ------------- Feb 27, 2020 81,470 24.5478 1,999,909.27 XPAR --------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- ------------- Total for Period 221,470 23.5436 5,214,193.27 --------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- ------------- Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 21,937,100 treasury shares, which represents approximately 2.4% of the Company's issued share capital. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program). About STMicroelectronics ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices. By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented. In 2019, the Company's net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com. For further information, please contact: INVESTOR RELATIONS: Céline Berthier Group VP, Investor Relations Tel: +41.22.929.58.12 celine.berthier@st.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=b1JgaP8EqglVi9NzYEva6L2kvMnelpMuxWtX1-uhYAwsL2hUoFB3bxXNXyPCOOIF3uAys4W-NQ4UHgTB91Sob9woMBDjEY5YtrP77G9Y0Ug= MEDIA RELATIONS: Alexis Breton Corporate External Communications Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08 alexis.breton@st.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=MnawdIvtYlX3j9a5TO_dDjDvkRDFcEVgPWwjsORZ1il8jbqEBrGPQhm9iPGoenRsQrUrhVZyfFpJ7x2yUa2u7q2iRngT5OLAaaiJuJ7GLU8= Attachment -- C2945C - Disclosure of transactions in Own shares-02mar20 FINAL FOR PUBLICATION https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1c8ea716-206e-4d20-81e3-bcb8d2824372

