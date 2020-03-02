Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Notice of Results 02-March-2020 / 09:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 March 2020 Genel Energy plc Notice of Results Genel Energy plc ('Genel') will announce full-year 2019 results on 19 March 2020. There will be a presentation for analysts and investors at 0900 GMT, with an associated webcast available on the Company's website, www.genelenergy.com [1]. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: NOR TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 49794 EQS News ID: 987099 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=987099&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

March 02, 2020 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)