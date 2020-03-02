Stem Cell Market Size Worth $17.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 8.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stem cell market size is expected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Recent advances in tissue engineering strategies hold the potential to draw attention to the treatment of several chronic disorders. Moreover, automation in adult and cord blood processing and storage is expected to drive market growth significantly.

Key suggestions from the report:

Adult stem cells (ASCs) segment occupied the largest share of the products in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance across the analysis period

Factors such as long term renewal property, low rejection rates, and minimal ethical concerns associated with the utility of ASCs are attributive towards larger market share

The regenerative medicine segment accounted for the largest share of owing to a huge pipeline for regenerative medicine products

The cell acquisition technology segment occupied a major revenue share and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to a rise in the number of research projects that require the application of cell harvesting technologies

Allogenic therapy is the most commonly adopted therapy owing to its graft-versus-cancer response in cancer treatment and graft-versus-host response in organ or tissue transplant

These responses allow allogenic stem cells to kill the cancer remaining after drug therapy and to prevent organ rejection and other complications post-surgery

Presence of major companies, extensive government funding, and increasing research have contributed to the largest market share in North America

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a lucrative pace owing to strong product pipelines in regenerative therapies and large patient population

Osiris Therapeutics Inc; BIOTIME, INC.; Celgene Corporation; STEMCELL Technologies Inc.; and Cynata are some of the key players operating in the stem cells market.

The key players are undertaking strategic initiatives to maintain their market share. They are keen to seek investment from other bodies and also collaborate with other pharmaceutical giants. This is set to enhance market growth over the forecast period.

Read 190 page research report with ToC on "Stem Cells Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Adult Stem Cells, HESC), By Application, By Technology, By Therapy, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/stem-cells-market

The development of banking facilities and resultant enhancement of stem cell production, storage, and characterization are also expected to enhance the volumetric capabilities of this therapy, globally. This would lead to revenue generation in the global market.

Regenerative medicine and cellular therapies are considered to transform the healthcare industry in a few years. Therefore, key players are focused on developing advanced therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, degenerative eye disorders, cancer, and stroke. Most of these therapies are under clinical trials and are expected to be launched soon.

Furthermore, the presence of a strong, diverse clinical pipeline is expected to accelerate revenue generation in the global market. Easy access to data through genomic, proteomic, and EHR databases has encouraged companies to investigate various therapies to aid in the treatment of previously untreatable conditions.

Grand View Research has segmented the global stem cells market on the basis of product, application, technology, therapy, and region:

Stem Cells Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Adult Stem Cells (ASCs)



Neuronal ASCs





Hematopoietic ASCs





Mesenchymal ASCs





Umbilical Cord ASCs





Dental ASCs





Adipose-derived ASCs





Dedifferentiated fat (DFAT) Cells





Other ASCs



Human Embryonic Stem Cells



Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells



Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells

Stem Cells Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Regenerative Medicine



Neurology





Orthopedics





Oncology





Hematology





Cardiovascular and Myocardial Infraction





Injuries





Diabetes





Liver Disorder





Incontinence





Others



Drug Discovery and Development

Stem Cells Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cell Acquisition



Bone Marrow Harvest





Umbilical Blood Cord





Apheresis



Cell Production



Therapeutic Cloning





In-vitro Fertilization





Cell Culture





Isolation



Cryopreservation



Expansion and Sub-Culture

Stem Cells Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Autologous



Allogenic

Stem Cells Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

