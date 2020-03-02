

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) and Paracelsus Clinics have entered into a strategic partnership, focused on continuous modernization of Paracelsus Clinics' medical imaging systems. The partnership will offer solutions that maximize imaging system availability and standardize equipment operation, leveraging digitalization and process optimization.



Martin Siebert, CEO of Paracelsus Clinics, said: 'As an exclusive supplier, Philips will take care of new and replacement imaging system procurement, together with management and the training of our employees. The scope of delivery includes CT, MRI, angiography, X-ray and ultrasound systems.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

