The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius March 2, 2020: ISIN code LT0000610305 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGGCB12028A -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGGNB12028A -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-03-04 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2028-05-03 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 1,2 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % -0,005 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,036 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,100 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 72 700 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 3 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 20 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 22 097 470,39 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.