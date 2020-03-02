Membrane Bioreactor Market Worth $4.2 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Membrane Bioreactor Market by Membrane Type (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, Multi-tubular), System Configuration (Submerged, External), Application (Municipal Wastewater Treatment and Industrial Wastewater Treatment), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the MBR market is projected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2019 to USD 4.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

There is an increase in demand for MBRs for municipal as well as industrial wastewater treatment due to the production of high-quality effluents. Submerged MBRs do not require a recycle pump as aeration generates a tangential liquid flow in the vicinity of the membranes. They are considered economical in terms of energy consumption. Submerged MBRs are compact and lightweight, offer trouble-free operation, options for water reuse, and have minimum space. These factors are driving the demand for submerged MBRs.

On the basis of application, the municipal wastewater treatment segment is estimated to lead the MBR market in 2019.

Municipal wastewater treatment is the largest application of MBRs. This application is growing in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea of APAC. The municipal wastewater treatment market in APAC is driven by the increased level of water stress and the growing demand for clean water by the growing population. The stringent environmental regulations imposed on the discharge of poorly treated water into the natural water reserves are driving the MBR market in the region.

On the basis of membrane type, the multi-tubular segment is projected to lead the overall MBR market during the forecast period.

The multi-tubular membrane segment is projected to lead the overall MBR market. The module of a multi-tubular MBR contains a bundle of tubes with a standard-sized cylindrical casing of 200 mm in diameter. On the basis of the arrangement of modules, the MBR market is segmented into pumped system and air-lift side stream system. The pumped system is preferred for treating small effluent flows from industrial installations owing to its robustness, reduced footprint, operational flexibility, and control.

On the basis of region, APAC is estimated to lead the MBR market in 2019.

APAC is estimated to be the largest MBR market. Growing population, increasing demand for clean water, growing level of water stress, and climate change are driving the MBR market. China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and South Korea are some of the key MBR markets in the region. Various developments in the industrial sector in APAC are also fueling the demand for MBRs for industrial wastewater treatment.

The key players in the Membrane Bioreactor Market include SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Kubota (Japan), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions (Japan), Toray Industries (Japan), CITIC Envirotech Ltd. (Singapore), Koch Membrane Systems (US), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Veolia (France), and Newterra (Canada). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies such as investment, partnership, and acquisition.

