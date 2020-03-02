

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rebounded on Monday after the Bank of England said it would take all necessary steps to maintain market stability. The United Kingdom reported a total of 36 coronavirus cases as of Sunday.



Investors also cheered data showing that the U.K. manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace since April 2019 in February.



Manufacturing output hit a ten-month high last month, though the PMI reading came in slightly below analyst expectations.



The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 56 points, or 0.85 percent, to 6,638 after tumbling 3.2 percent on Friday.



Miners advanced as weak factory activity data out of China fueled hopes of more policy stimulus. Anglo American rose over 2 percent, Antofagasta rallied 3 percent and BHP added 1 percent.



Oil & gas company BP Plc climbed 2.2 percent and Royal Dutch Shell jumped 2.5 percent as oil prices jumped over 3 percent, reversing an early fall to multi-year lows.



Accounting software provider Sage Group gained more than 2 percent after it entered an agreement for the sale of its Brazilian business to local management for approximately 1 million pounds payable on completion, plus deferred consideration of up to 9 million pounds.



Boeing supplier Senior Plc surged 6.5 percent as it beat expectations for profit in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX