Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854768 ISIN: GB0000667013 Ticker-Symbol: 1OK 
Berlin
02.03.20
11:35 Uhr
32,050 Euro
+2,050
+6,83 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
AVON RUBBER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVON RUBBER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVON RUBBER
AVON RUBBER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVON RUBBER PLC32,050+6,83 %