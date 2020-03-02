The acoustic sensor market is expected to grow by USD 366 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005415/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acoustic Sensor Market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The evolution of smart cities, along with subsequent demand for Wi-Fi technology, will drive the market for acoustic sensors during the forecast period. The demand would be particularly favorable for BAW sensors as these devices help to filter the transmission of RF signals in Wi-Fi routers at higher frequencies. Government organizations worldwide are investing billions of dollars in the development of smart or connected cities. Smart cities will boost cellular network to facilitate robust service infrastructure. Moreover, this involves the setting up of new cellular base stations, new hotspot points, and revamped RF technology infrastructure, which will intensify the demand for acoustic sensors during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40294

As per Technavio, the advances in RF technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Acoustic Sensor Market: Advances in RF Technology

Advances in technology such as the shift to LTE, developments in manufacture and design processes, and shorter product life cycles are the major factors contributing to market growth. Continuous innovations in the design of RF components have resulted in enhanced filtering-efficiency and expanded the application of acoustic sensors across different electronic devices. The notable efficiency of the acoustic sensors used in electronic devices, such as smartphones and tablets, has also enhanced the experience of end-users.

"Factors such as the deployment of next-generation LTE wireless networks, growing adoption of IoT, and the introduction of automation in automobiles will have a positive impact on the growth of the acoustic sensor market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Acoustic Sensor Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the acoustic sensor market by application (SAW sensor and BAW sensor), end-user (telecom, automotive, consumer electronics and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North America region led the acoustic sensor market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA and South America. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the presence of a large number of smartphone users and the rising demand for mobile hotspot routers.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Application

SAW sensor

BAW sensor

End-user

Telecom

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Others

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005415/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/