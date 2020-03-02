OneGold Becomes First Company to Offer Digital Platinum Directly to Consumers

Leading Precious Metal Marketplace Gives Customers Exclusive Access to Buy, Sell and Redeem Platinum Through Its Mobile App and Website

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / March 2nd, 2020 / Responding to a long-overdue marketplace need, OneGold - a marketplace to securely and conveniently buy, sell and redeem gold and other precious metals founded by APMEX and Sprott - is pleased to announce their newest, perhaps most rare, precious metal offering, platinum. This offering is immediately available to OneGold's customers and any individual seeking to invest in the market through the company's app (available on iOS and Google Play) and website.

"Platinum products are in demand all over the world, and it's something customers have requested often. We are pleased to meet this demand with a first of its kind digital platinum offer and now, in partnership with World Platinum Investment Council, we can also offer investors access to expert insight into platinum." said Kenneth Lewis, Chief Executive Officer at OneGold. "We always do everything we can to go above and beyond for our customers and when they ask, we listen. We are thrilled to be the industry leader in the market to make platinum conveniently available direct to our valued customers."

Platinum, a rare precious metal, is a cost-effective way for first time investors to get into precious metal investing. Previously, choices for investors to invest in platinum included buying bullion products often at an estimated $900+ entry point. Now, through OneGold, it can be purchased for as little as $1.

OneGold eliminates all traditional barriers to purchasing gold and brings the precious metals buying experience to anyone who would like to protect their wealth, immediately. The company offers an easy-to-use website and mobile app, with no hidden fees, and transparent pricing. OneGold is an ideal resource for people who would like to passively save weekly, monthly or quarterly, or dollar cost average the price of precious metals over time. Then, when the customer is ready to take possession, they can convert their precious metal's holding into physical products and APMEX will ship the next business day.

"For the remainder of 2020, we're focused on listening deeper to our customers and innovating directly to address their biggest pain points," continued Lewis. "Simplicity in process and efficiency through automation are at the top of our list. The OneGold mobile application is an example of the first of several product updates that will help and support our customers as they continue to make smart, investment decisions this year."

"Platinum is a remarkable metal with precious qualities that provide diversification and a store of value as well as strong supply demand fundamentals as an industrial metal. Platinum offers unique solutions in a multitude of applications. The climate change agenda and increasingly stringent global emissions control make this premier jewelry metal a welcome addition to many investment portfolios," said Trevor Raymond, Director of Research at the World Platinum Investment Council.

To learn more about OneGold visit, OneGold.com. To download the company's mobile app via iOS, click here to download the app via Android, click here.

About OneGold, Inc

OneGold eliminates all traditional barriers to purchasing gold and silver, bringing the precious metals buying experience to anyone looking to protect their wealth immediately. It is a very easy to use website and mobile app with transparent pricing and no hidden fees. OneGold is the partnership between precious metals leaders, APMEX, and Sprott. For almost 20 years, APMEX has been one of the nation's largest precious metals e-retailers, boasting over $10 billion in transactions. For more information, please visit www.apmex.com. Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Sprott is based in Toronto with offices in New York, Carlsbad and Vancouver, and its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit, www.sprott.com.

