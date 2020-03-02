The International Coalition of National Security Advisors' (ICNSA) launches series of workshops worldwide and creates a Legal Defense Fund to fight slander

DEN HAAG, The Netherlands, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Coalition of National Security Advisors' (ICNSA) inaugural 3 day conference kicked off on February 20, 2020 at the Wandelganger Nieuwspoort, newsroom for the Parliament and where the Prime Minister of the Netherlands does his weekly address. Session was on National Security, Sovereignty, and Preservation of Heritage with speakers Prof. Dr. David Pinto, Jean Labrique, Harm Groenendojk, Toine Manders, and Saman Seneviratne, the Keynote Speaker. Peter van der Velden of the Netherland's Popular Party was the host. Daniël Gerritsen, Chairman, Committee on Activism of ICNSA and an inspiring politician moderated the event. See event program.

Second session held in Hoofddorp, was dedicated to maritime security joined by Oliver Vehmeier, President of Royal Marina Yacht Group (RMYG). RMYG provides a total experience from the vessel to entertainment to personal security said Vehmeier who was a guest contributor on the session on Compliance with International Maritime laws, Coast Guard, navigating international waters, privacy, pirates and maritime threats to national security.

Third session in Rotterdam led by the Endowment for the Preservation of Judeo Christian Values (EPJCV), represented by Seneviratne, promotes preservation through policy changes and changes to laws protecting the unborn through to end-of-life treatments. EPJCV promoting Judeo Christian events; "From Holocaust to Resurrection of Israel," led by Chabad Flevland and Emanuël Kerk in collaboration with Christian churches said Gerritsen.

Following the sessions in the Netherlands, a special session was held in Los Angeles, United States where Cybersecurity Expert Kenneth Davis was the subject matter expert who is involved at civilian, military and government levels was the key analyst. Davis used Gerritsen's son being removed by Youth Protection Rotterdam as case study one. Davis, also a former Deputy Sherriff has several years of working knowledge where there's current litigation: "Saman Seneviratne's Integrity was attacked through anonymous internet postings and slander to destroy his business and personal reputation," said Davis citing litigation.

Melvin Avanzado, Attorney and Social Justice Advocate. Attorney Avanzado has been selected to proctor the Legal Defense Fund for ICNSA.

The ICNSA is a collaborative coalition of National Security Advisors, politicians, researchers, and policy advisors who research, educate, analyze and disseminate vital information that effects national sovereignty, constitutions, and national heritage. Next ICNSA event is scheduled for April of 2020. Please contact InvitationRequest@ICNSA.org.

