ELEMENTIS PLC - Total Voting Rights

London, March 2

2 March 2020

Elementis plc (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the provisions of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency rules, the Company announces that it has an issued and voting share capital of 580,521,906 ordinary shares of 5p each at 29 February 2019. The Company holds no such ordinary shares as treasury shares.

The above figure of 580,521,906 may be used by shareholders as the denominator when calculating their interests in the Company for the purpose of determining whether they are required to notify their interest under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


Laura Higgins
Company Secretary

