CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces Expansion in North Las Vegas, NV

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / North America's fastest-growing mobile repair franchise, CPR Cell Phone Repair, is pleased to announce its expansion in Nevada with the opening of CPR North Las Vegas. The network congratulates the CPR North Las Vegas Team on launching their CPR store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair North Las Vegas, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/north-las-vegas-nv

"We are ecstatic to now be offering our services in North Las Vegas, especially with the help of the CPR North Las Vegas Team," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "This team is dedicated to providing area residents and visitors with unparalleled repair services."

North Las Vegas, NV, is in the southwestern region of the United States within the Mojave Desert. The city is just northeast of Las Vegas, the Entertainment Capital of the World. North Las Vegas is home to high-tech businesses and Clark County School District, which is the fifth-largest in the United States. Area residents and visitors enjoy park trails, recreation centers, and golf courses. CPR North Las Vegas is located along East Cheyenne Avenue in a busy shopping area of the city.

"My team and I thrilled to join the CPR Cell Phone Repair network to provide area residents with reliable repair services," says the owner of the opening of his store. "We allow customers to stay connected with our fast and affordable repairs."

The CPR North Las Vegas Team provides a wide range of services from water damage repair and cracked screen repair to virus removal and data recovery. If a phone, tablet, computer, or laptop is experiencing issues, the experts at CPR North Las Vegas are there to help. In addition, they offer a large variety of used and pre-owned devices with special financing through LendPro.

Learn more about CPR North Las Vegas by getting in contact with the store at the details below:

CPR Cell Phone Repair North Las Vegas is located at:

2315 E Cheyenne Ave

#115

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Please contact the store at 702-550-9999 or by email: repairs@cpr-northlasvegas.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/north-las-vegas-nv

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, FLA. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates in over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

