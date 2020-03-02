Mashreq Bank: Joel Van Dusen to join Mashreq as Head of Corporate and Investment Banking

Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has appointedJoel D Van Dusenas its new Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Group.

During his career, he has held a number of senior corporate and investment banking roles, most recently as Global Head of Large Corporates at HSBC. In this role, he was responsible for coverage of large corporate clients, providing a global service in 60+ countries and access to the full range of credit, capital markets and structured product solutions, advisory, payment, cash management and trade finance solutions.Joel also had responsibility for middle market financial sponsors, coverage for international banking and the global real estate business.

Prior to that, he was Global Head of Corporate Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London, where he led a global team of corporate and commercial bankers servicing clients in 30 countries.

Augmenting this experience, Joel in the last several years has been active as a board member, advisor and investor in businesses within the greentech, fintech, software, consumer and retail sectors, working to guide and assist management in repositioning operations to more effectively deliver sustainable growth and value creation.

He possesses an in-depth knowledge of banker coverage,financing products, foreign exchange, cash management and trade products and has innovatively integrated corporate, consumer banking and wholesale banking areas to grow client engagement and revenues.

Commenting on the appointment, Ahmed Abdelaal, CEO, Mashreq Bank, said, "Joel has a reputation for hands-on leadership and has a collaborative approach to developing strategy, business building, talent development and client-focused, profitable growth. His wealth of experience within commercial, corporate banking and investment banking will be a welcome addition to Mashreq and I look forward to working closely with him on enhancing the customer experience, the services we provide to our clients and delivering increased shareholder value in this sector."

Joel D Van Dusen, added: "As a longtime advocate for innovation, I am delighted to be taking up this role at Mashreq, who enjoy an unsurpassed reputation for creative and innovative banking solutions. I am looking forward to building upon the success that Mashreq currently enjoys in this challenging sector and to working with Ahmed and the team on developing the customer experience."

