Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing-Interim Review 02-March-2020 / 11:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris. (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Date: 2 March 2020 Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Conversion of 'C' shares to 'A' shares Period of return: From: 1 To: 29 Septemb February er 2019 2020 Balance of unallotted securities 190,922 under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block n/a scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities 41,741 issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 149,181 yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of contact: Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073 BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris. (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Date: 2 March 2020 Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Savings Related Share Option Scheme Period of return: From: 1 To: 29 Septemb February er 2019 2020 Balance of unallotted securities 1,071,635 under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block n/a scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities nil issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 1,071,635 yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of contact: Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073 BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris. (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Date: 2 March 2020 Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Executive Share Option Scheme Period of return: From: 1 To: 29 Septemb February er 2019 2020 Balance of unallotted securities 721,855 under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block n/a scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities nil issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 721,855 yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of contact: Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: BLR TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 0 EQS News ID: 987223 End of Announcement EQS News Service

