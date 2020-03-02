WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

2 March 2020

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Purchase of Shares in Wincanton

Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, is pleased to announce that following the recent announcement of the appointment of Ms Mihiri Jayaweera as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 7 April 2020, Ms Jayaweera purchased 4,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £2.76 on the 20 February 2020.

Following this notification, Ms Jayaweera has a beneficial holding of 4,000 Ordinary Shares (which represents 0.003% of the issued share capital of the Company).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name MIHIRI JAYAWEERA 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO BE APPOINTED 7TH APRIL 2020 b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name WINCANTON PLC b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P EACH



ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF 4000 SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.76p 4000 d) Aggregated information N/A SINGLE TRANSACTION e) Date of the transaction 20 February 2020 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

-Ends-

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

• 17,600 colleagues

• 200+ locations

• Responsible for 3,600 vehicles

• Revenue £1.1bn

• 4,600 drivers

•14.3m sqft of warehousing space