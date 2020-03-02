NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics Announces Three-Year Contract to be Cornerstone Oncology and Cancer Testing Laboratory for Large, National Group Purchasing Organization

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services, announced today that the company has been awarded a three-year contract with HealthTrust Purchasing Group (HPG). Effective March 1, 2020, NeoGenomics will serve as the cornerstone laboratory for HPG's Specialized Reference Laboratory for Oncology & Cancer Genetics, a newly-created category for oncology diagnostics in personalized medicine.

"We are honored to be awarded this contract to provide our testing services for all HPG-affiliated hospitals, cancer centers, pathology groups, and oncology/physician providers nationwide," said Douglas M. VanOort, Chairman and CEO, NeoGenomics. "This agreement gives NeoGenomics the distinction of being the first specialized oncology laboratory to become a preferred in-network lab option to help HPG members diagnose and treat cancer."

The agreement secures standardized corporate pricing for all HPG-affiliated facilities and health care providers nationwide, and it provides access to the extensive portfolio of NeoGenomics' cancer diagnostic and oncology genetics testing services and emerging informatics solutions.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad, Fresno and San Diego California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia. For additional information about NeoGenomics, visit http://www.neogenomics.com/.

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust (HealthTrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthTrust (www.healthtrustpg.com) serves over 1,600 hospitals and health systems, and more than 43,000 other member locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites. Twitter @healthtrustpg.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as the result of the Company's ability to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisition of the Genoptix business and otherwise implement its business plan, as well as additional factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2019, amended by a 10K/A filed with the SEC on May 8, 2019. As a result, this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. In addition, it is the Company's practice to make information about the Company available by posting copies of its Company Overview Presentation from time to time on the Investor Relations section of its website at http://ir.neogenomics.com/ .

Forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates only as of the date such statements are made (unless another date is indicated) and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, even if its estimates change.

For further information, please contact:

NeoGenomics, Inc.

William Bonello

Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

Director, Investor Relations

(239) 690-4238 (w) (239) 284-4314 (m)

bill.bonello@neogenomics.com

SOURCE: NeoGenomics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578510/NeoGenomics-Announces-Three-Year-Contract-to-be-Cornerstone-Oncology-and-Cancer-Testing-Laboratory-for-Large-National-Group-Purchasing-Organization