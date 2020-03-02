Acquisition focused on accelerating Veeam's growth and extending the company's leadership position in the U.S. market

Veeam Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management, today announced that Insight Partners has completed its acquisition of the company, which was announced on January 9, 2020, at a valuation of approximately $5 billion. Following an investment from Insight Partners at the beginning of 2019, the acquisition of Veeam, the clear market leader with over $1 billion in annual sales and more than 365,000 customers worldwide, will drive accelerated growth in the U.S market.

"Insight has been a trusted partner since 2013 when they made their first minority-stake investment in Veeam," said Bill Largent, CEO at Veeam." They are known for taking high-growth international companies and driving their success in the U.S. market, where they can add invaluable resources, support and expertise. Veeam is positioned extremely well in the market and Insight is the right partner to help us achieve the next level of growth for our Act II, evolution into Hybrid Cloud, and the right time starts today."

In addition to enabling Veeam to accelerate its Act II, the company will move the company's headquarters to the U.S. from Switzerland and add strength and experience to its executive team. As part of the acquisition, the following appointments have been made:

William H. Largent has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He previously held the role of Executive Vice President (EVP), Operations.

Danny Allan has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Gil Vega, previously Managing Director and CISO at CME Group, Inc. and the Associate Chief Information Officer CISO for the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement in Washington, DC, has been appointed Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Nick Ayers, of Ayers Neugebauer Company, a member of the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders and former Chief of Staff to the Vice President of the United States, joins Insight Partners Managing Directors Mike Triplett, Ryan Hinkle, and Ross Devor on the Veeam Board of Directors.

"Veeam has become the No. 1 market share leader in EMEA over the past decade, where approximately 50% of our current business comes from," said Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam. "With the Insight acquisition completed today and our recent release of the new Veeam Availability Suite v10 the next generation of data protection we have our sights set on extending that leadership position into the US, where we can leverage the growth opportunity for cloud data management in the enterprise."

"The future of cloud computing is hybrid where data is created, stored, managed, and replicated across platforms and environments," said Crawford Del Prete, President at IDC. "Veeam has consistently addressed the hard problems that customers have around next-generation data management. This is a significant transaction that provides the additional resources necessary for Veeam to address the needs of an increasingly diverse and complex customer landscape."

