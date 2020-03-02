Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 28-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 324.73p INCLUDING current year revenue 333.02p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 318.00p INCLUDING current year revenue 326.29p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---