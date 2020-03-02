BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, March 2
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Date: 2 March 2020
|Name of applicant:
|BlackRock North American Income Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|General purpose block listing scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 September 2019
|To:
|29 February 2020
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|19,272,125
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|0
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|0
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|19,272,125
|Name of contact:
|Caroline Driscoll
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 7743 2427