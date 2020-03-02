MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC Holdings Puts the Los Angeles Press on an Alcohol-Free Party Agenda with Hemp You Can Feel Cocktails Launch Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies announces an upcoming press event to be hosted on March 12, 2020, to introduce the Company's new Hemp You Can Feel™ Alcohol-Free cocktails. The event will feature some of the best bartenders and servers in the Los Angeles area as they mix up both classic and new age hemp infused cocktails based on the Company's next-generation all-natural hemp extract and CBD beverage infusion technologies.

"When was the last time you were able to relax with a cocktail, but not have to worry about the negative effects of alcohol?" commented, Arman Tabatabaei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. We have invented something truly extraordinary with our Hemp You Can Feel™ technology - In fact, it is so unique, we have filed several patents on the underlying technologies. We invite all area presses to be among the first to try these all-natural hemp extract and CBD cocktails."

The feeling? You'll feel relaxed and happy! The Hemp you Can Feel™ cocktails produce feelings of joy, pleasure, and smiles - but with no alcohol. And the taste? They are delicious!

All of the Company's hemp infusion cocktails are made of the finest ingredients available. The patent pending Hemp You Can Feel™ infusion technology is free of all chemical, surfactants, and additives and utilizes advanced flavor moderation allowing for hemp infusions of beverages without affecting the taste. The secret of the technologies lies in the true water solubility that allows the hemp extracts to be easily absorbed by the body.

The invite-only event will be held in Los Angeles at 7:00 PM on March 12, 2020 at Mama Lion, one of the most popular restaurants, bars, and lounges in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Interested press members should contact Chief Executive Officer, Arman Tabatabaei at IR@CannabisGlobalInc.com for invite information.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

SOURCE: MCTC Holdings, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578563/MCTC-Holdings-Puts-the-Los-Angeles-Press-on-an-Alcohol-Free-Party-Agenda-with-Hemp-You-Can-FeelTM-Cocktails-Launch-Event