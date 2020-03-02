The 15-year payments will come into force when new renewables FITs are published in the country's official journal within the next few days. The government wants to allocate 15 MW of solar facilities ranging in size from 10 kW to 1 MW through the scheme, with larger projects having to compete in auctions.Moldovan energy regulator ANRE has approved 15-year feed-in tariffs (FITs) for renewable energy projects with a generation capacity of no more than 1 MW. The suggested FIT tariff was submitted for public consultation five months ago and the payment will come into force once published in the country's ...

