2 March 2020 Genel Energy plc Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') advises that it has received the notification set out below from Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. ('IS Bank') pursuant to DTR 5 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. This notification is pursuant to a security interest agreement entered into between Focus Investments Limited and IS Bank in November 2012. 1a. Identity of the issuer Genel Energy plc or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. City and country of Istanbul, Turkey registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Focus Investments Limited City and country of Majuro/ Republic of the registered office (if Marshall Islands applicable) 5. Date on which the 11/02/2020 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 28/02/2020 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting % of voting Total of Total number rights rights both in % of voting attached to through (8.A + 8.B) rights of shares financial issuervii (total of 8. instruments A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting 6.842643171% 0.0000% 6.842643171% 277,670,478 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 0 0 0 previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) JE00B55Q3P39 19,000,000 6.842643171% SUBTOTAL 8. A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of voting financial datex Conversion rights that may be rights instrument Periodxi acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of voting of datex Conversion of rights financ Period xi voting ial rights instru settlementxii ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation X is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals rights if it voting or is higher than the equals or is rights notifiable threshold higher than through the financi notifiable al threshold instrum ents if it equals or is higher than the notifia ble thresho ld Türkiye Is 6.842643171% 0.0000% 6.842643171% Bankasi A.S. 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion Istanbul/Turkey Date of completion 28/02/2020

