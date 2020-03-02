SThree (STEM) SThree: Annual Report and Accounts upload to NSM 02-March-2020 / 12:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 March 2020 SThree plc Annual Report and Accounts SThree plc has today, in accordance with LR 9.6.1 R of the Listing Rules, submitted to the FCA copies of the following documents: - SThree plc Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2019 - Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting These have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm [1]. These are also available on the SThree plc website at https://www.sthree.com/en/investors/financial-results/ [2] and have today been sent to shareholders. The Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held at 75 King William Street. London. EC4N 7BE on Monday 20th April 2020 at 11.30am. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 49807 EQS News ID: 987287 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e0443ba251b67afb33b56617e3f419c9&application_id=987287&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e56ad9f721aa73a8db058035adc036d0&application_id=987287&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2020 07:28 ET (12:28 GMT)