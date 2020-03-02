Celonis, the market leader in AI-enhanced Process Mining and Process Excellence software, has been named a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Process Mining Products Assessment 2020. Celonis was positioned in the highest category, scoring high in both the Market Impact and the Vision and Capability dimensions.

"Celonis' process mining product strategy is focused on equipping businesses with process intelligence and actionable insights to accelerate their digital transformation journey," said Amardeep Modi, Practice Director at Everest Group. "With a lion's share of the process mining software market and a large client base, Celonis is a Leader on Everest Group's Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix assessment. Superior process mining capabilities and continued investments in product innovation, thought leadership, and customer success are some of the other key factors that contributed to Celonis' position."

This report describes a Leader as playing a pivotal role in "educating the market and increasing awareness about the benefits of process mining" as well as having "a vision to drive enterprise performance and improve customer experience." Celonis earned the highest category positioning in this report due to the company's "comprehensive portfolio of data and analytics offerings." The report also notes that Celonis clients have "indicated high overall satisfaction [...] especially for its vision, product strategy, and customer support."

"Innovative business leaders recognize the power of process excellence software and rely on Celonis to improve the efficiency of their business functions, through discovering inefficiencies, identifying actions to streamline processes in real time and continually monitoring them to ensure optimal performance and improved customer experience," Celonis Chief Product Officer Hala Zeine said. "Companies must have superfluid processes in place to stay ahead in today's hypercompetitive and fast-paced world, and this report affirms that process mining is an essential technology for modern companies to succeed on their digital transformation journey."

To determine its positionings, Everest Group analyzed factors including market adoption and portfolio mix, as well as categories like vision and strategy, process discovery and intelligence, commercial model, and process set up and integration.

An excerpt of the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Process Mining products 2020 is available here.

