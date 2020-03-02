Black Tusk Resources Inc. Exploration Planning and Permitting for the Mckenzie East Gold Project, Val-D'Or, Quebec

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) (OTC:BTKRF) (Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to provide an update on the McKenzie East Project located 30 kilometres north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The previous Black Tusk news release provided a summary of results from magnetometer surveying that was completed on the property. The company's professional geoscientist and consultants have been reviewing the results of the magnetometer survey, as well as all other available data for the project, in order to plan future exploration on the property.

Thus far, interpretation of results has provided a number of targets for continued exploration. Eighteen sites have been selected for diamond drilling, and permitting for those is currently underway. As well, the company plans to undertake soil and rock sampling with geological mapping.

Of particular interest are areas of the property that are in close proximity to known mineralization, such as the Maruska showing located on the south-east margin of the Black Tusk claims. The Maruska showing is described as gold and silver bearing quartz veins. Assessment Report GM49855 summarizes rock grab sampling on the project where gold values were returned from quartz veins in diorite. Veins are reported as 5 to 25 centimetres wide that returned gold assays ranging from 0.3 g/t to 241.8 g/t.

Black Tusk Resources McKenzie East gold project is located approximately two kilometres east of the Monarch Gold (TSX:MQR) McKenzie Break project. At the McKenzie Break, gold mineralization is reported as visually distinctive white quartz-carbonate ribbon veins and sheeted veinlet complexes in places containing free gold. Shear zones hosting the veins range from 2 to 10 metres thickness. A Monarch Gold news release dated February 26, 2020, states that drill hole MK-18-205 returned 20.12 g/t Au over 2.6 metres with the hole being extended in 2019. The hole extension MK-18-205ext continued to intersect mineralization at depth, returning 32.30 g/t Au over 7.1 metres, including 142.80 g/t Au over 1.2 metres, 26.97 g/t Au over 1.3 metres and 24.60 g/t Au over 0.7 metres. This high-grade intersection is considered one of the best on the property to date.

The McKenzie East property of Black Tusk contains a number of historic drill holes. The database shows a range of 0.3 to 2.2 grams per tonne gold in intercepts of 0.3 to 1.8 metres downhole width (true width unknown). Some of these zones intersected by historic drilling will be tested by Black Tusk.

Black Tusk is very pleased with the results of the magnetic survey over the McKenzie East property and its value in helping to determine targets for diamond drilling. Black Tusk is now entering into the beginning of the Spring 2020 exploration program at the McKenzie East gold project.

Figure 1 - Diamond drill hole and gold mineralized showing locations from SIGEOM database.

