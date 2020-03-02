Marion Webb, Webb Solar Realty, LLC: Georgia Realtor Marion Webb Brings in Buyers with Spring Selling Tips

FAYETTEVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Fayetteville Realtor Marion Webb, of Webb Solar Realty, LLC, lists her top tips for selling your home in the spring.

Spring is the selling season and regarded by real estate professionals as one of the best times of year to sell a home. "In spring, due to increased inventory, nicer weather, more daylight hours and leading up to the end of the school year, buyers come out in force," said Marion Webb.

However, just because spring is a seller's market, it doesn't mean a home will automatically sell. Marion shares her best tips to ensure the sale:

No. 1: Get your house inspected. "This should be done before even listing your home," stressed Marion. "This is important to know the issues that need to be fixed so that you can consider fixing them ahead of time. Potential buyers will view any damages to a home as an added expense."

No. 2: Declutter. Get rid of the clutter so that potential buyers can visualize how they will live in the house, not how you lived in it. Store unnecessary items or start donating, as this is a good time to begin thinking of what you will end up keeping or giving away when the time comes to move.

No. 3: Bring spring inside. Opening the windows can give the interior a spring-like feel. Also, flowers are just as important inside as they are outside. "By opening those windows up on a nice day, you are bringing in the sunshine and a refreshing spring breeze, giving potential buyers a good feel to the home," noted Marion.

No. 4: Enhance curb appeal. Curb appeal is always essential. In spring, clean out the dead debris of winter, maintain your lawn and bushes and plant flowers. Additionally, a fresh coat of paint can go a long way toward making a house look new, on the outside and inside.

Marion Webb is a frequent community volunteer. Marion recently hosted a shoe donation drive for the global charity, Soles4Souls. Her volunteerism also encompasses organizations promoting affordable and sustainable solutions.

In addition to her volunteerism, as a REALTOR®, Marion is dedicated to empowering others to achieve their goals and dreams, and has conducted over 100 home buying seminars throughout metro Atlanta. Webb Solar Realty hosts free home buyers' seminars every Saturday from 10:00 AM to Noon. Click the link to RSVP: https://www.meetup.com/Fayetteville-Real-Estate-Meetup-Group/events/slhlhryzmbkb/

About Marion Webb, Webb Solar Realty, LLC

Marion Webb works with buyers, sellers, relocators, and agents in the greater Atlanta area, and is a Certified Negotiation Expert. Webb Solar Realty is a Georgia full-service, minority-owned, real estate brokerage uniquely qualified to assist both buyers and sellers of affordable, eco-friendly homes. For more information, please call (678) 489-3485, or visit https://www.webbsolar.com/.

For media inquiries, please call the NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: Marion Webb, Webb Solar Realty, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578204/Georgia-Realtor-Marion-Webb-Brings-in-Buyers-with-Spring-Selling-Tips