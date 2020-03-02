Realtor Jeff Sheets: Jeff Sheets to Host Client Appreciation and Fundraising Event

CARMEL, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Realtor Jeff Sheets today announced he will co-host a client appreciation event and fundraiser on Saturday, March 21st from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The upcoming event will also celebrate Jeff Sheets' recent move to RE/MAX Ability Plus while also serving as a fundraiser for the local Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, Indiana. The event will take place at Stacked Pickle located at 12545 Old Meridian St., Suite 150 in Carmel, IN.

"As a RE/MAX agent, I'm dedicated to help my clients find the home of their dreams," said Sheets. "I'm honored to celebrate with our community and proud to help support an outstanding local organization as well."

Sheets is thrilled to co-host the event alongside Richard Lampe, a mortgage loan officer with Milestone Home Lending. Both Sheets and Lampe will be available to answer questions regarding real estate and mortgage services.

"I know the local community both as an agent and a neighbor," added Sheets. "With access to top listings, a worldwide network and cutting edge technology, I work hard to provide a memorable and enjoyable experience for my clients."

They will provide appetizers and drink tickets for their guests. In addition, Stacked Pickle will be donating gift cards to the Boys & Girls Club and guests will have the opportunity to make donations. Attendees will also be invited to stay and enjoy March Madness as that Saturday marks the first day of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Jeff Sheets is a real estate agent working with both buyers and sellers and his sales have consistently ranked over the years in the top 15%.

About Jeff Sheets, RE/MAX Ability Plus

Jeff Sheets works with both buyers and sellers. He is a Quality Service Pinnacle Producer and recipient of the Master's Emerald and Master's Ruby awards. Jeff offers a full suite of real estate services designed specifically to serve clients' unique real estate needs. For more information, please call (317) 727-6527, or visit http://sellwithsheets.com/. The office is located at 200 S. Rangeline Road, Suite 129, Carmel, IN 46032.

