

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $63.9 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $18.5 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $72.8 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $72.8 Mln. vs. $39.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

