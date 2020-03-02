The defense logistics market is poised to grow by USD 3.54 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005482/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Defense Logistics Market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Defense Logistics Market Analysis Report by Solution (Military infrastructure, Military logistics services, and Military FMS), Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/defense-logistics-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rise in global military spending. In addition, the adoption of network-centric warfare communication infrastructure is anticipated to boost the growth of the defense logistics market.

An increase in the defense budget usually drives the military's capital expenditure. Most armed forces are focusing on acquiring modern defense equipment and reducing the number of active military personnel. The global defense spending, which declined by $77 billion during 2012-2015, began to increase by $146 billion since 2016. The US plans to increase its defense spending by another 15.5% to reach $750 billion in 2020, which is encouraging increased spending on modern warfare equipment such as interceptor missiles. For instance, the US is making investments in the development of next-generation technology for space and missile programs and enhancing cyber capabilities. This rise in development of modern warfare equipment is leading to an increase in the need for defense logistics to carry out supply chain activities, storage, transportation, and distribution of weapons with troop supporting equipment. Thus, the rise in global military spending is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Defense Logistics Market Companies:

AECOM

AECOM operates the business under various segments such as Design and Consulting Services, Construction Services, Management Services, and AECOM Capital. The company provides supply chain management services such as inventory management, logistics, sourcing, and procurement.

ANHAM FZCO

ANHAM FZCO offers products through the Services business unit. The company offers Supply chain solutions, which also includes procurement solutions, and Integrated Global Expenditures Tracking (iGET).

BAE Systems plc

BAE Systems plc operates under various business segments, namely Electronic Systems, Cyber Intelligence, Platforms Services (US), Air, Maritime, and HQ. The company provides end-to-end logistics services to a wide range of customers.

Crowley Maritime Corp.

Crowley Maritime Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Crowley logistics, Crowley shipping, Crowley solutions, and Crowley fuels. The company offers Defense Freight Transportation Services (DFTS).

DynCorp International LLC

DynCorp International LLC offers products through the following business segments: Aviation, Intelligence, Logistics, Operations, and Training. The company provides comprehensive supply services, equipment maintenance, and life support logistics services.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Defense Logistics Market Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Military infrastructure

Military logistics services

Military FMS

Defense Logistics Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Logistics Market Global Logistics Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and end-user (consumer goods, automotive, food and beverage, healthcare, and others).

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and service (transportation, warehousing, and others).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005482/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com