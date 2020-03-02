The "Germany Mobile Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile market is constantly changing, due to a combination of effects from the development of new technologies, new smartphones and increasing competition.

Also, the regulatory environment continues to evolve to reflect changing realities and increasing competition.

The Germany Mobile Market report will discuss all these issues affecting Germany.

Moreover, Germany Mobile Market also analyses the German smartphone market and provides forecasts for the most important Mobile indicators from 2020 until 2024.

Why this report is unique, and a must-read for the Telecom industry as a whole?

The report is a valuable resource necessary for examining the mobile and smartphone market. It provides an analysis of the key issues in the mobile market while monitoring critical developments based on both primary and secondary sources. It also provides a high-level for various indicators such as forecasts of teledensity, subscribers, the number of smartphones, etc.

The report covers the following key aspects:

What are the current key developments in the mobile and smartphone markets?

Coverage of the recent developments, such as M&As activities, changes in market shares, etc.

Provision of latest telecom related statistics.

Annual forecast of the number of smartphones

Why should you read this report?

The statistical section covers the most important mobile indicators.

A view of the key developments in both the mobile operators and smartphone markets.

Who should buy this report?

Mobile network operators

Smartphone manufacturers

Contractors and infrastructure providers

Financial institutions

Industry consultants, researchers, and analysts

Government bodies

Key Topics Covered:

SECTIONS

Section 1: Executive summary

Section 2: Country overview

Section 3: Competitor landscape

Section 4: Regulatory environment

Section 5: Mobile broadband

Section 6: The smartphone market

Section 7: Points for actions

Companies Mentioned

Vodafone

O2

Telefonica

Deutsche Telekom

T-Mobile

Telekom

Drillisch

1&1 Telecommunication

Ortel Mobile

