City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Statement re Block Listing Application

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (the "Company")

Block Listing Application

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for a block listing, for general business purposes, of 7,500,000 ordinary shares of no par value, to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for the shares to be admitted to trading on its main market. The purpose of the block listing is to satisfy regular and on-going market demand and to manage the premium at which the shares trade. The block listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 3 March 2020.

The shares may be issued from time to time for cash subject to guidelines laid down by the Board and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association provided that such issues are made at prices above the prevailing net asset value per share. Any shares will, when issued, rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

Contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

2 March 2020